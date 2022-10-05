Motshekga: School language policy change needed to make education accessible

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that government schools should be accessible to all and this dealt with correcting the past.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that her department has needed to change the language policy at schools to make education accessible to all.

October 5 is World Teacher's Day and the country is celebrating its educators.

The minister said that government schools should be accessible to all and this dealt with correcting the past.

"There are schools in communities which were predominantly a certain language but if you are going to allow those communities to continue to admit kids on the basis of language, you are blocking out other kids who have moved into those areas," Minister Motshekga said.

She denied that she was taking power away from school governing bodies and said that only government schools were affected.

"Those are government schools. We don't go to private schools and change their language policies. Those are government school to which every other South African child has the right to access, so it's not anybody's private school. Those are government schools," Motshekga said.