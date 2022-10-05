Motshekga: Dept has made major progress in ridding schools of pit toilets

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga insists that they've made major progress in their quest to get rid of pit toilets at schools.

October 5 is World Teachers' Day.

"We've never said that we've completed it. Of the 3,200 schools we had counted that have pit latrines, more than 2,000 have been treated and between now and the end of the year, we will finish the 900 that remain."

But the minister admits that teachers are working under sometimes unbearable conditions.

"They have to work in environments that we're not very proud of and they continue to carry the baton for us, that's why we have to pause and say, indeed thank you very much for all the work that you're doing for the nation."