Khayelitsha residents to meet with Cogta's Nkadibeng over service delivery

The visit formed part of a list of commitments she had made at the Local Government Summit in Boksburg a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha residents on Wednesday are set to meet with the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadibeng, to voice their concerns on service delivery in their communities.

She will be hosting a community meeting at Andile Msizi community hall in Site B on Wednesday afternoon.

Some residents took to the streets a month ago protesting over a lack of service delivery.

Community leader Ludwe Vara told Eyewitness News that some issues included that the Eskom office there had not been operating since 2020.

Vara said, as a result, many of their electricity issues were not being addressed.

The deputy minister is expected to continue with community meetings in other provinces where there are service delivery problems.