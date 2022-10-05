Incoming GP Premier Lesufi to reshuffle cabinet after consulting ANC

The ANC addressed the media following David Makhura's announcement that he was stepping down as premier of the country's economic hub.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Wednesday said Panyaza Lesufi, who is to be elected as premier of the province, will select his executive committee after consulting with the party.

The ANC addressed the media following David Makhura's announcement that he was stepping down as premier of the country's economic hub.

A special sitting of the provincial legislature is set to elect Lesufi on Thursday when Makhura officially steps down.

ALSO READ:

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said the new cabinet will include a high number of skilled women.

“Those who have been in the ANC for long are those who understand our cultures and must be those who must serve our people,” Nciza said.

He called for patience while Lesufi configured the Gauteng provincial government executive.

“Let’s allow this leader of the ANC to execute his work in consultation with the leadership of the ANC.”

The governing party praised Makhura for his eight years in office, saying he was decisive and exemplary.