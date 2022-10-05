Gauteng ANC confident of foundation Makhura laid as premier

With a looming vote of no-confidence against him, Makhura resigned his position as premier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to outgoing Premier David Makhura describing him as decisive and exemplary.

With a looming vote of no-confidence against him, Makhura resigned his position as premier on Tuesday.

The ANC presented the province’s education MEC and the governing party’s provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi as their preferred successor to Makhura.

He is set to be elected to the post of premier at a special sitting of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

Despite internal squabbles and differences of opinions between the current cohort leading the ANC in Gauteng and Makhura, the party said it still held him in high regard.

ALSO READ:

Its leaders told journalists at a briefing that Makhura’s eight years at the helm symbolised socio-economic transformation and clean governance.

Provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said: “As we inch towards the 2024 general election, we are confident that the foundation laid by comrade Makhura will enable us to build a strong campaign geared towards reclaiming the ANC’s hegemony in the province.”

With Lesufi expected to officially take over from Makhura on Thursday, Gauteng residents can expect a reconfigured government as he will soon announce his new executive.