Mbalula mustn't delay forming a rail working committee, says CT mayor

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town city bosses say the Transport Minister's recent comments around rail devolution are encouraging.

Fikile Mbalula admitted in Parliament last week that the City is leading the way in taking control of state commuter railway services in the country.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Mbalula shouldn’t delay the forming of a rail working committee.

"We now need more action from the Minister. We are currently busy with our feasibility studies into the devolution of rail, but to really speed this up we need a rail working group including officials from the National Department of Transport in the City of Cape Town so that we can make faster progress and that is why I've written to the Minister again."