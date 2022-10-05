Eskom extends load shedding into weekend

The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced that load shedding will be extended into the weekend.

Stage 4 will continue until 5am on Thursday after which it will be downgraded to Stage 3 on Saturday.

Eskom said it will give a further update on the situation on Friday afternoon.

“A generation unit each at Arnot, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla as well as two units at Camden Power Station have returned to service since last night. A generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Majuba power stations were taken offline for repairs. Furthermore, the delay in returning a generating unit each to service at Kendal, Komati and Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints.

“We currently have 6 647MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 692MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the utility said in a statement.