Enyobeni Tavern owners expected back court for pre-trial hearing

EAST LONDON - The owners of the Enyobeni Tavern in East London are expected back in the East London Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

The tavern made headlines in June this year after 21 teenagers died there under mysterious circumstances.

The owners, Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife, Vuyokazi, stand accused of violating the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underage patrons on the tragic night.

It emerged during the court appearance last month that Vuyokazi Ndevu was the licence holder of Enyobeni Tavern.

But her husband, Siyakhangela, was responsible for the day-to-day operations.

The couple were both charged after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid a complaint against them for violating the Liquor Act.

Magistrate Kevin von Bratt postponed the case to 5 October for a pre-trial conference after the couple's lawyer told the court that she needed to consult with Vuyokazi as she had only joined her husband in the case last month.

The couple are both out on warning.



Meanwhile, the families of the 21 teenagers are still seeking justice for their loved ones.

They have rejected the post-mortem report which says their children died as a result of suffocation.