Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Case against owners postponed to November

Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife, Vuyokazi, made a brief appearance at the East London Magistrates Court on Wednesday. They stand accused of violating the Liquor Act for allegedly selling alcohol to underage patrons on the tragic night.

EAST LONDON - The case against the Enyobeni Tavern owners where 21 teenagers died under mysterious circumstances has been postponed to 25 November.

Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife, Vuyokazi, made a brief appearance at the East London Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It’s alleged that they contravened the Liquor Act when they sold alcohol to underage patrons in June.

Magistrate Kevin von Bratt told the court that the matter would be postponed to give a new State prosecutor time to familiarise himself with the case.

The defence attorney , Precious Daniel, also needed time to peruse the docket and further consult with the accused.

Daniel is now in possession of a photo album and video footage.

"I've been furnished with documents such as the photo album and the video footage. I can only say now I'll be able to do proper consultation and cover all loopholes if there's anything to cover," Daniels said.

Some of the families of the 21 teenagers who died in the tavern in June were present at court.

They say they are happy that there's progress on this matter.