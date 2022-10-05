DA's Mncwango resigns from KZN legislature

Zwakele Mncwango said he needed time to think about his next steps.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance MPL Zwakele Mncwango has resigned from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, giving up his role as chief whip of the party in the province.

However, he said that he would remain a member of the political party.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Mncwango said that he met with provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, to discuss his future.

Mncwango, who joined the party in 2002, has held several leadership roles, including two terms as provincial leader.

He said that he wanted time to think about his next steps.

"As a human being, there are times where you reach a stage and you say you can't do something anymore. That's the stage that I think I've reached in life and I really can't continue serving in the legislature. But I must say that I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the DA."