DA: Misconduct claims levelled against Gordhan relating to SAA deal no surprise

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Wednesday allegations of impropriety levelled against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan related to the South African Airways (SAA) deal came as no surprise.

This comes after suspended public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi filed an affidavit in the Labour Court where he accuses Gordhan of wrongdoing in the sale of state-owned enterprises.

The DA's member in the standing committee of public accounts Alf Lees said while the evidence hasn't been tested, the secrecy around the deal has raised a lot of questions.

Tlkakudi earlier in October filed a damning affidavit where he accused Gordhan and the president of unlawfully suspending him.

He also alleged that the deal to sell a majority stake in SAA was “intended to benefit a few privileged individuals” saying he was removed because he was seen as an “obstacle”.

Lees said he was not surprised Gordhan was facing allegations: “The whole Takatso deal has been shrouded in mystery and secrecy by Pravin Gordhan essentially. So, it’s no surprise that these allegations are being made about his handling of this particular issue.”

He also said Gordhan might not be the best person to lead state entities: “The fact remains, he’s not the right person to run an enterprise.”

He welcomed Monday’s court judgment that Gordhan must provide confidential details on the SAA deal to Toto Investment Holdings.