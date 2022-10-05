DA heads to court to compel ANC to make public its deployment committee records

The party’s Leon Schreiber is leading the campaign to outlaw cadre deployment.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) heads to court on Wednesday in the first of two cases to challenge the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy.

It wants the Gauteng High Court to compel the ANC to make public all records of its deployment committee.

He said that the purpose of the legal action was to expose the role played by President Cyril Ramaphosa in appointing corrupt officials.

Ramaphosa chaired the ANC’s deployment committee between 2013 and 2018.

"This court action is part of the DA’s ongoing war against cadre deployment and will mark the next significant step on the road to ensuring that we replace a corrupt public service that has been destroyed by cadre deployment by a new model of merit-based appointments to the public service."

The DA will be approaching the same court in January in its second related case, to have cadre deployment abolished completely by asking the court to declare it illegal and unconstitutional.