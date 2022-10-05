Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies were emotional afterward, court hears

The court will continue to hear testimony from police officers on Wednesday morning in the trial against Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard how the cops accused of murdering Nathaniel Julies were emotional and shocked after the incident.

The court will continue to hear testimony from police officers on Wednesday morning in the trial against Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo.

They are being tried for the murder of the 16-year-old from Eldorado Park in 2020.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot just meters from his home on his way from a local spaza shop.

On Tuesday, the court heard how Ndyalvane and Whiteboy met with Eldorado Park head of visible policing, Lieutenant-Colonel Lesley Rajbelly, just two days after Julies was killed, and they were asked what happened.

"... that were at the scene where the shooting happened, doing some duties there, and there was a suspicious person and Sergeant Ndyalvane was present - he signed for a shotgun. The other accused did not know that there were rounds there and when the trigger was pulled for the shotgun, it then fired onto the deceased," Rajbelly said.

Lawyers for Whiteboy have argued that she was shocked after pulling the trigger and she was even crying.

They also claim Rajbelly told them to come up with a single story and stick to it or follow Ndyalvane’s alleged story of a shootout.

Rajbelly denied this, saying the only reason he met with them was to inform them that police watchdog Ipid was looking for them.