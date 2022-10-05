Cele to visit Mpumalanga crime scene where German tourist was murdered

Police Minister Bheki Cele and top officials are heading to Mpumlanga on Wednesday to visit the crime scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have intensified their search for the three suspects who shot a German tourist in an attempted hijacking, near White River in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and top officials are heading to Mpumalanga on Wednesday to visit the crime scene.

Four German tourists were traveling on the Numbi road on their way to the Mdluli Safari Lodge when they were attacked.

The police ministry's Lirandzu Themba: "It is when the driver reportedly locked all the doors that one of the suspects allegedly shot him in the upper body through the window. The driver died on the scene before the suspects sped off in their vehicle."