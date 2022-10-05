Calm restored to Vrygrond after weekend of deadly violence

At least eight people, including alleged gang members and taxi operators, were shot and killed between Friday and Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored in the Cape Town community of Vrygrond following a deadly weekend there.

Two others were wounded.

Members of the police's anti-gang unit were deployed to quell the violence and officers have so far managed to arrest at least three suspects.

Ward 45 councillor, Mandy Marr, spoke to CapeTalk's Good Morning Cape Town show.

"Vrygrond is not an area that is usually known for violence, we don't have gang warfare there, usually it's fairly peaceful. What happened was very surprising. Somebody was shot and then the next thing we knew it was almost like open warfare on the taxi drivers."

It's not clear what exactly led to the sudden spike in gun attacks but it's alleged that the violence stems from tension between a gang operating in the area and local taxi operators.

"It was bizarre, it was like a weekend of mass murder, the residents were absolutely terrified, nobody wanted to leave their houses but it seems to have calmed down now," Marr said.