ANC: Lesufi's elevation represents a new era for Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng bids its former chair and outgoing premier, David Makhura, goodbye, it says the rise of Panyaza Lesufi represents a new era for the province.

Lesufi, who’s chair of the party in Gauteng, is the ANC’s pick to succeed Makhura.

He’s due to be elected to the role in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

ANC Gauteng secretary, TK Nciza, says Lesufi will be able to carry out the party’s renewed mandate to reconnect with citizens in the province.

For the ANC in Gauteng, there’s added confidence that comes with Lesufi, as he is positioned to lead the party and the province towards the 2024 national elections.

Nciza says the ANC also wants to see residents in South Africa’s economic heartland getting excited about the development.

The ANC, with just 50.1%, is barely hanging onto power in Gauteng but is now seeking to convince all that it has a real fighting chance.

Nciza had this to say for those who’d written off the party: "For the prophets of doom who predicted it's going to be something else, we'll be going street-by-street with the issue of potholes in suburban areas, the issue of housing and everywhere else," Nciza said.

He praised Lesufi for being able to challenge the status quo in his role as education MEC.

Lesufi is likely to be elected premier on Thursday, after which new MECs will be announced.