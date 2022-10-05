6 suspected illegal mining kingpins remanded in custody after failed bail bid

The men who were arrested on, in Carletonville and Khutsong, are alleged to be buying gold covered in soil from zama zamas', processing and selling it.

JOHANNESBURG - Six men believed to be illegal mining kingpins have been remanded in custody after a failed bid for immediate bail.

The men who were arrested on Tuesday, in Carletonville and Khutsong, are alleged to be buying gold covered in soil from illegal miners known as zama zamas and they process and sell it.

They face charges including fraud, possession of ammunition and drugs and two counts of charges related to the Immigration Act.

The lawyer for the six accused, advocate Mulalo Lifhiga opposed a bid, in the Carletonville Magistrates Court, from the State to have the matter postponed for bail application.

He insisted the State had enough relevant information in order to proceed on Wednesday.

“All six accused were arrested at their respective homes in front of their wives and or partners and their children, and they are all South Africans,” Lifhiga said.

But the State's Asanda Nombewu disputed Lifhiga's submissions, saying only the nationality of two of the accused had been confirmed.

Magistrate Seanokeng Diale ruled in favour of the State saying both parties should make a formal bail application.

Advocate Lifhiga then tried to have the hearing expedited to Friday, but the court ruled against this saying there are already matters on the court's roll that need to be heard first.

The bail application will be heard on 19 October 2022.