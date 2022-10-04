With new project, CoCT wants residents to cut power usage and will pay for it

The metro will now issue a tender for third parties to incentivise households and commercial entities to reduce electricity guzzling by 60 megawatts on the local grid.

CAPE TOWN - In a project similar to one in the UK, the City of Cape Town now wants residents to cut their electricity usage, amid Eskom's rolling power cuts.

But the request to locals won't go without some compensation.

Cape Town city officials want to transform residents and business into so-called "Power Heroes".

It's similar to a programme currently being rolled out in the UK.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the Eskom power crisis is ongoing and that a combination of interventions will be key over the next decade.

"We have published these relevant tender documents. The project will see some residents and businesses volunteering to allow the city to switch their most heavily energy-consuming appliances such as geysers for example, especially during high stages of load shedding so there's more available energy in the grid for users," Hill-Lewis said.

It's all part of the mayor's promise to make Cape Town the first South African city to end power cuts.

"Residents who agree to do this will be compensated. The first phase of this project will test out the concept through targeting a total of 60 megawatts of load. The city will contract with the bulk provider who will recruit residents to this programme."

If this new project works, Cape Town may avoid further stages of power cuts.