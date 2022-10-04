WhatsApp may soon allow users to exit groups silently, only admin to be notified

WhatsApp has announced that it may be making a few changes to its features and its privacy updates.

Messaging application, WhatsApp said it was beta testing a number of new feature for its service including its privacy settings.



The application lets users send text messages, make voice and video calls and other features. It is popular among friends and family wanting to stay in touch.

There are two more 🆕 privacy features rolling out soon:



1️⃣ Online presence puts you in control of who can and can't see when you're online.



2️⃣ Screenshot blocking for view once means your photos and videos will be protected from screenshots. ' WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 10, 2022

There will be three major changes on the app, the first one being the ability to choose which of your contacts will be able to see if you are online.

WhatsApp also announced that it may give users the ability to exit groups silently with only the group admin being notified.

The third feature which is still in testing, according to Ladbible, will allow for users to implement screenshot blocking on view-one messages.

News of the possibility of this feature was met with mixed feelings.

WhatsApp is working on screenshot blocking on Android beta!



Thanks to a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, WhatsApp will block any attempt to take screenshots to view once images and videos!https://t.co/bGsezTfXoZ ' WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 18, 2022

The view-once feature allows the user to upload images and videos that can only be viewed once by the receiver, after which point, the media will disappear automatically after the recipient has seen.

With the proposed changes, Whatsapp could introduce a feature that will make sure that the sender's view-once media cannot be taken a screenshot of, even when opened.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.3: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing screenshot and screen recording blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers!https://t.co/KJC3jRTlXf pic.twitter.com/9uxPzfTdc6 ' WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 3, 2022

It has not yet been announced when the WhatsApp features will be available in South Africa.