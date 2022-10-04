WC SAPS yet to make breakthrough in kidnapping probe of Ukrainian woman

Thirty-five-year-old Anichka Penev was ambushed and snatched from her car while driving along Ipswich Road last week.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police are yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into the kidnapping of a Ukrainian woman outside a business premises in Blackheath.



It's reported the victim is the wife of a business owner in that area.

Western Cape police said the investigating officer assigned to the case was going the extra mile to follow up on all available leads and obtain information that could assist with the investigation.

The South African Police Service has again pleaded with anyone who may have information to contact them.

In a video widely shared on social media, the victim's yellow Audi R8 can be seen being boxed in between a white Toyota Avanza and a white Ford.

The woman is then pulled from her vehicle and forced into the Ford by a number of occupants of both cars, leaving her car abandoned in the middle of the street.

The kidnapping, which took place late in September, was the latest in a string of kidnappings in the Western Cape mostly targeting foreign nationals and or businesspeople.

During a briefing last month the police ministry said at the time, detectives were investigating 32 kidnapping cases in Cape Town, with at least 15 arrests made so far.