Tourist murder could negatively affect SA's tourism: German ambassador to SA

JOHANNESBURG - German ambassador to South Africa said the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga could negatively affect German tourists coming to South Africa.

Andreas Peschke said this will also derail efforts to boost the tourism sector which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man - who was travelling with three others - was shot dead on Monday during an alleged hijacking.

The ambassador said that he hopes this will not hamper plans for a direct flight from Germany to Mbombela.

“South Africa is a popular tourist destination in Germany. In fact, we are the third largest tourist market for South Africa and an incident of this kind, of course, can have negative repercussions,’’ said Peschke.