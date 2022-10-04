Tourism Minister Sisulu condemns killing of German tourist in Mpumalanga

The tourist was one of four travellers making their way to the Kruger National Park, when they were attacked on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been outrage and shock after the killing of a German tourist in an attempted hijacking near White River in Mpumalanga.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the murder in the strongest terms, calling for harsh punishment for those responsible.

Sisulu said the department is discussing plans to tighten security to ensure the safety of tourists.

"This crime will not deter us, we will continue to intensify target communication on our digital platforms to sell South Africa as a destination of choice inviting the world to come and live again with us," said the department’s Mpumzi Zuzile.