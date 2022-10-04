Shooting of German tourist in Mpumalanga an element of criminality - TBCSA

The tourist was one of four travellers making their way to the Kruger National Park when they were attacked in an attempted hijacking.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) said that it was shocked to hear of the fatal shooting of a German tourist in Mpumalanga.

No arrests have been made yet and the council has called on the police to find those responsible.

Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said that this damaged local tourism and has sent condolences to the family of the victim.

"We do have a security project that we are putting resources into that particular area, and we want to make sure that tourists are safe and this incident doesn't define the tourism industry in South Africa nor does it define the majority of South Africans in this country, it's an element of criminality," Tshivhengwa said.