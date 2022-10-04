Seven illegal mining kingpins nabbed on Gauteng's West Rand to appear in court
The suspects were nabbed by the Hawks during a raid in the West Rand in Gauteng on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Seven men believed to be illegal mining kingpins will appear in the Carletonville Magistrates Curt on Wednesday on charges of fraud, money laundering and dealing in illegal precious metal.
Luxury cars and home-made firearms were seized in the operation.
[TAKEDOWN] As promised by @SAPoliceService to dismantle illegal mining & arrest the kingpins, Hawks have pounced on 7 suspects in Carletonville & Khutsong for allegedly buying gold bearing materials from #zamazamas processing it & selling it to the next level in the hierachy. pic.twitter.com/JJLlpfb3L9Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 4, 2022
Police Spokesperson, Katlego Mogale said this was a joint operation with home affairs, adding that it has been an ongoing investigation since 2018.
“The suspects are alleged to be buying gold from the Zama Zamas, processing it and selling it to the next level in the hierarchy,” Mogale explained.