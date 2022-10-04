Seven illegal mining kingpins nabbed on Gauteng's West Rand to appear in court

The suspects were nabbed by the Hawks during a raid in the West Rand in Gauteng on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Seven men believed to be illegal mining kingpins will appear in the Carletonville Magistrates Curt on Wednesday on charges of fraud, money laundering and dealing in illegal precious metal.

The suspects were nabbed by the Hawks during a raid on the west rand in Gauteng on Tuesday morning.

Luxury cars and home-made firearms were seized in the operation.