Section27 files court papers for govt to resume Limpopo schools’ reconditioning

Repairs at schools were placed on ice in 2020 because of COVID-19 budget cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Section27 is taking the South African government to court to ensure that infrastructure projects at dilapidated Limpopo schools resume.

The public interest law clinic is representing four schools where it found the infrastructure problems were so bad, they’ve placed the lives of school staff and children at risk.

The government had promised to fix these schools for years and, in some cases, funds had even finally been allocated.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the projects were suspended indefinitely.

The papers, which were filed in the Pretoria High Court late last week, included first-hand accounts of the challenges the school communities were facing as a result of the infrastructure problems.

Children, parents and school staff detailed how when it rained, for example, pupils had to be crammed into classrooms where leaking was not quite as bad as in others or move furniture around to avoid water damage.

They were even sent home ahead of storms, sometimes, for fear that the classrooms would collapse.

At some schools, children were forced to learn outside under trees, because there weren’t enough safe classrooms.

Section27 wants the court to declare as unlawful and unconstitutional the decision to suspend infrastructure projects during COVID-19.

It also wants the court to order the education department to develop a plan for the building, repair and renovation of these schools within 30 days and to start implementing that plan within 60 days.

Meanwhile, the government is opposing the application.