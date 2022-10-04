Respite from heat wave coming on Wednesday - SA Weather Service

Extremely hot conditions are affecting Gauteng, the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal and people are cautioned to stay hydrated.

JOHANNESBURG - Some parts of the country can expect one more day of the sweltering heat.

The South African Weather Service has announced high temperatures will continue on Tuesday as the heat wave rolls over most areas.

Extremely hot conditions are affecting Gauteng, the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal and people are cautioned to stay hydrated.

The weather service's Ishmael Moyo: "The heat wave is just expected up until today so from tomorrow, expect temperatures to drop a little bit, going from your thirties to your high twenties towards the weekend."