Ramaphosa to address Sadtu national general council

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the national general council of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

Sadtu's NGC meets at least once every five years to ratify decisions of its national executive committee and adopt policy issues in between its congresses.

The gathering, which will sit from Tuesday until Thursday, is the union's first since the government’s about-turn on salary increases in 2018.

Government's failure to honour resolution 1 of the 2018 resolution with trade unions resulted in public servants not receiving salary increases in 2020 as previously agreed.

President Ramaphosa's scheduled address to Sadtu's national general council on Tuesday has raised concerns that he may be heckled like African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe during the Cosatu elective conference last week.

Ministers Blade Nzimande, Angie Motshekga and Aaron Motsoaledi are also expected to participate in Tuesday's gathering.

Sadtu said it expects about 250 delegates from the country's nine provinces to form part of the proceedings in Kempton Park.

The council is also expected to pronounce on policy issues it will be lobbying for during the ANC's national elective conference in December.