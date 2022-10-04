Ramaphosa confirms Lesufi will replace Makhura as Gauteng premier

Ramaphosa addressed the media on the side lines of a South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) national general council meeting in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Panyaza Lesufi will replace David Makhura as Gauteng premier.

Ramaphosa addressed the media on the sidelines of a South African Democratic Teachers Union national general council meeting in Kempton Park on Tuesday.

He expressed confidence in Lesufi, who is the ANC's Gauteng chairperson, saying he believes the Gauteng Education MEC is the perfect candidate to lead the country’s economic hub.

“We welcome the new premier. I think he is up to the job and he is going to be well supported by the members of the PEC [Provincial Executive Committee,” Ramaphosa said.

At the same time, Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that Makhura was ousted.

He said Makhura had made his intention to leave office before the end of his term public.