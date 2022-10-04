R50 000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of German tourist killers

The man was shot during during an attempted hijacking on Numbi Road in Mpumalanga.

CAPE TOWN -The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism announced a reward of R50,000 on Tuesday for information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects who shot and killed a German tourist on Monday.

The man was shot during an attempted hijacking on Numbi Road in Mpumalanga, where he was travelling with three other people.

The Chamber's chief operations officer, Linda Grimbeek says on top of the reward, they are looking into having more security monitoring the Numbi Road area near the Kruger National Park.

"We are following various leads at the moment, and I have full confidence in the law enforcement locally, that this matter will be resolved swiftly. We are also working on upgraded security measures on this specific route", says Grimbeek.