Proteas Women face Sri Lanka at Newlands in 2023 T20 Women's World Cup opener

JOHANNESBURG - The match schedule for the 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup has been announced.

The tournament is billed as the biggest ever women’s sporting event in Africa and will see the top 10 teams in the world bid for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

The hosts, South Africa, will get things underway when they play Sri Lanka in the opening match at Newlands on 10 February. The Proteas will hope to draw on home support throughout the competition, which will see a total of 23 matches played over 16 days and in three venues – Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha.



The Proteas have been drawn alongside Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while the second group features England, Pakistan, Ireland, the West Indies and India.

The T20 World Cup, is a ground-breaking opportunity for cricket in South Africa. Besides hosting a uniquely African celebration of cricket, the event will look to be the most inclusive and accessible cricket tournament ever played in the country, forming part of back-to-back World Cups, (including the under-19 tournament to be held in January), that will leave a legacy to grow girls’ and women’s participation in the game.

India legend, Mithali Raj, who is an ICC Ambassador, said that she was really excited about the tournament being held in South Africa.

“The announcement of the schedule takes us one step closer to the Women’s T20 World Cup. This has been a fantastic period for the growth of the women’s game, and I am sure fans in South Africa will be out in huge numbers to support the players,” Raj said.

Ticket prices start at R60, with scholars and pensioners able to access discounts. Families can make the most of the action, with kids under six coming in for free across all the venues.

Cricket South Africa chief executive, Pholetsi Moseki, says tickets have been priced to give all South Africans access to support the Proteas and this special global event.

“This happens at the time that the appetite for women’s cricket, as a distinct brand, is gaining traction amongst the fans. We have sliced the prices of tickets to allow all the fans the opportunity to attend stadiums and join in the excitement, which will confirm that women’s cricket is open for business,” said Moseki.