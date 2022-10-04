Power cuts leave some Joburg water towers dry; water supply affected

Joburg Water has urged its customers to use water sparingly as the network is severely strained following the lack of supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid the heatwave in Gauteng this week, power cuts have also affected the pumping of water, with towers across Johannesburg empty and no details yet on when supply will return.

Joburg Water has urged its customers to use water sparingly as the network is severely strained following the lack of supply.

High-lying areas can expect low water pressure with Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill's towers dry and three Soweto reservoirs critically low as well.

"Alternative supply is being provided through water tankers in affected areas and critical customers such as Rahima Moosa Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital are impacted at this time and water is being provided through mobile tankers," said Joburg Water's Puleng Mopeli.