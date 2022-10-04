Political parties debate signature quota for independent candidates

One of several sticking points that remains is how many signatures an independent candidate would have to garner to register as a candidate.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Home Affairs committee is still grappling with changes to the electoral law that will allow independent candidates to stand in the national and provincial elections.

One of several sticking points that remains is how many signatures an independent candidate would have to garner to register as a candidate.

The committee is racing against the clock to complete its work by the extended Constitutional Court deadline of 10 December.

From an original proposal that independent candidates obtain the signatures of at least 30% of the quota of votes required for a seat.

The African National Congress’ Brandon Pillay said the ruling party was prepared to lower that expectation.

“We are happy to support 20% of the signatures, but this should not be reduced any further,” Pillay said.

This would mean an independent candidate would still have to submit over 9,000 supporter signatures, compared to the only 1,000 signatures political parties require to qualify.

While the Democratic Alliance also said it would be satisfied with a 20% threshold, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)'s Liezl van der Merwe said this would still be unfair.

“I think, in fact, it will discourage many independent candidates from participating in the elections. I think it’s a very high threshold considering there are checks and balances like the deposits that they have to pay.”

The IFP is proposing that the percentage be dropped to between 10% and 15%, but the Economic Freedom Fighters said it’s not budging from a 30% signature quota.

The committee will meet again on Friday to try and reach a consensus.