Phalatse: We'll focus our attention on regaining the City of Johannesburg

Mpho Phalatse has filed papers with the High Court in Johannesburg for last week’s extraordinary council meeting and all the decisions taken there, to be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

CAPE TOWN - Ousted Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says she won’t allow the African National Congress (ANC) and its allies to get away with a corrupt power grab.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will fight to the bitter end for the residents who voted for a better alternative.

In an urgent application submitted to the High Court, Phalatse is asking for it to review and set aside the decision to convene an extraordinary meeting, at which she was voted out as mayor.

She also wants a decision to place a motion of no confidence on the agenda of that meeting, and the decision to elect a new mayor, declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

"We will focus our attention on regaining the City of Johannesburg and stop the ANC and its partners in the coalition of corruption from looting the city a second time and again paying no heed to the needs of residents," Phalatse said.

The City of Johannesburg has until the end of business on Tuesday to indicate whether it plans to oppose the application, and to file its response, by Wednesday.

The DA intends to argue the matter on an urgent basis next Tuesday.