Phalatse refutes claims DA instructed her not to award IFP with Jhb speaker seat

CAPE TOWN - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Tuesday it was untrue that she took instruction from her party's national leadership not to award the Joburg City Council speaker seat to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Phalatse was responding to claims by ActionSA, that the DA's failure to honour its multiparty agreement triggered the collapse of its governing coalition on Friday.

As Phalatse heads to court to challenge her removal, she's dismissed assertions that she had no power to take decisions.

Speaking on 702's Midday Report on Tuesday, Phalatse said it was the IFP who informed her it was no longer putting up its candidate for the position of the speaker and that the DA should go ahead with its own nomination.

“I’m not sure who told who that I made the call, and I was denied. That's particularly untrue. I did not engage our leadership at all given the fact that the IFP had withdrawn their candidate,” she said.



Phalatse said she often escalated issues to her party's national leadership when the multiparty caucus could not reach a consensus but that the caucus was a robust one that could sort out its own problems.

“People bargained and the Patriotic Alliance went for their own reasons. It was not because we were fielding a DA candidate,” she added.

Phalatse will head to court next week to ask it to declare Friday’s extraordinary meeting and the decisions taken there invalid and unconstitutional.