New tobacco Bill targeting smoking indoors and vaping

JOHANNESBURG - A new bill aimed at curbing smoking is being seen as vital to protect people from the harmful results of tobacco smoking.

The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill seeks to change where people can smoke and how cigarettes are packaged.

If it becomes law, indoor smoking, even at home or in a car while in the presence of a non-smoker, will be illegal.

Dr Catherine Egbe is a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council and she said that smoking was still claiming many lives.

"We know globally about 1.2 million persons die as a result of tobacco-related diseases, but they do not smoke. And that is happening here in South Africa. We do not have the figures for South Africa, but we know that a lot of people are exposed to second-hand smoke," Egbe said.

She said vaping would also be regulated.

"So the other thing we deal with is to regulate electronic cigarettes, which is currently having their field day now in South Africa, where the billboards are being erected on every corner you see advertisements, even kiosks come and try before you try that will not be happening again when this bill passes".