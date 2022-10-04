Nearly one million people have already fled Mozambique due to ongoing violence

Crystal Orderson | The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says thousands of families have been forced to leave their homes because of attacks by non-state armed groups.

CAPE TOWN - The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says violence in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province has forced nearly one million people to flee the area over the past five years.

At a media briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, the UNHCR says the conflict has not subsided, leaving thousands of families still being forced to leave their homes because of attacks by non-state armed groups.

The UN's Refugee Agency has reiterated its call for an end to the violence.



It's also calling on the international community to provide support to communities.

It's been a devastating few years for people living in the oil-rich area of Cabo Delgado.

This week marks five years since extreme violence and terror attacks forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

The UNHCR says livelihoods have been lost, education stalled, and access to food and healthcare is almost impossible.

The conflict has now spilled into the neighbouring province of Nampula, which witnessed four attacks by armed groups in September, affecting at least 47,000 people.

In September, Mozambican authorities indicated that several people were killed by Islamist insurgents.

The UN Refugee body says it considers the security conditions to be too volatile in Cabo Delgado to facilitate a return to the province.

The violence has also disrupted big economic projects, including one by Total Energies to produce liquified natural gas.

Since July 2021, more than 3000 troops from different African countries have stepped in to support the Mozambican army.