Nathaniel Julies murder trial: One suspect came with own firearms, court hears

Three police officers are in the dock for the murder of 16-year-old Julies.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has heard how one of the accused in the Nathaniel Julies murder case came with his own firearm and ammunition from a previous unit while policing the community of Eldorado Park.

The Eldorado Park teen who had down syndrome, was gunned down just meters from his home in 2020 while walking from the local spaza shop where he had bought biscuits.

The matter is being tried for a second time after the presiding Judge Ramarumo Monama died earlier this year.

One of the charges that the three police officers face is the possession of illegal ammunition.

This is because the bullet that was fired, resulting in Julies' death, was known as a number five, a prohibited form of ammunition.

Captain Mokibelo Malatji, who was the first witness to be cross-examined, told the court that Caylene Whiteboy had not been allocated a firearm yet because she was a trainee. Whiteboy confessed to firing the shot that killed Julies, seven months into her time in the service.

Malatji said on the contrary, Scorpion Ndyalvane came from Upington as a fully-fledged constable trained by the tactical response team.

He mentioned some of the firearms that were in Ndyalvane’s possession.

“He was with a cleaning rod, two magazines and 15 9mm rounds.”

Malatjie said Ndyalvane came with these items from Upington and was also handed a cell phone when he arrived in Eldorado Park when he was appointed sector manager.