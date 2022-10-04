Nathaniel Julies murder trial: Defence accuses senior cop of foul play

Eldorado Park police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo are being tried for the murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Nathaniel Julies case has accused a senior police officer at the Eldorado Park police station of trying to influence the accused to formulate a cover-up story of how the teenager died.



The re-trial into Julies’ murder has entered a second day in a high court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.



Sixteen-year-old Julies was shot metres from his home.



Eldorado Park police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo are being tried for the murder.

Whiteboy's lawyer has accused state witness lieutenant colonel Lesley Rajbelly of meeting Ndyalvane and Whiteboy at the Pick n Pay in Kliptown two days after Julies was killed.

He says Rajbelly- who was the head of visible policing at the time- told them to stick with Ndyalvane's version that there was a shootout that resulted in Julies' killing.

But Rajbelly denied this.

Rajbelly has told the court that he simply told Ndyalvane and whiteboy that police watchdog Ipid was looking for them to interview them.