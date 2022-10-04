Nathaniel Julies murder: Police officers and neighbours to be cross-examined

Three police officers are standing trial for the crime, as well as defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of illegal ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - Police officers and neighbours will be cross-examined on Tuesday in the trial into Nathaniel Julies’ murder.

The 16-year-old was shot just meters from his home in Eldorado Park in 2020.

The retrial into Nathaniel Julies’ murder could see all 23 witnesses who initially testified return to the witness stand.

In an attempt to speed up the process, the State and the defence have agreed on several admissions.

On Monday, the State called six witnesses whose transcripts were presented to them, which they confirmed.

The State conducted the brief examination in chief, making corrections to the record and seeking clarity on some points.

On Tuesday, the defence will have the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses and make additions to the record from the first trial.

Among the witnesses are two neighbours who saw Julies just minutes before he was killed, and police officers who are colleagues of the accused.