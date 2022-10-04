Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for killers of German tourist

Rafiq Wagiet | The tourist was one of four travellers making their way to the Kruger National Park when they were attacked in an attempted hijacking.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Mpumalanga were on the hunt on Tuesday for the killers of a German tourist who was shot and killed near the Kruger National Park on Monday.

The tourist was one of four travelers making their way to the Kruger National Park when they were attacked in an attempted hijacking near the Park's Numbi Gate.

Spokesperson for Mpumalanga police, Selvy Mohlala said the shooting occurred while the man was on his way to his accommodation.

"There is a VW Caddy that allegedly came with three occupants, three African males. Then they needed to stop in front of them and instructed to open their door. Unfortunately, the driver who is in that particular vehicle with the tourists refused to open their doors. One suspect with a fire shot through the window," explained Mohlala.