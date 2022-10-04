Moloi-Motsepe, Booyzen selected onto BoF 500 Global Fashion Leader Index

The two South Africans join Johann Rupert, Khanyi Dhlomo, Nkosiyati Khumalo, and others in the index.

JOHANNESBURG - African Fashion International (AFI) founder and executive chair, Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and South African Fashion Week director, Lucilla Booyzen, have been elected onto the Business of Fashion's (BoF) annual BoF 500 Global Fashion Leader Index, a list of fashion professionals who shape the $2.4 billion fashion industry worldwide.

It was announced last week that 103 new names had been added to the Index, and the announcement was celebrated at a gala event held in Paris last week.

As the leading index of the professionals shaping the global fashion industry, the BoF 500 was launched in 2013.

Moloi-Motsepe stated that it was an honour to be recognised for the many years of behind-the-scenes work.

"This is a recognition of all the people at AFI who do the work and our passion for Africa. As a leader, my goal is to develop the vision and purpose for the team and industry. To be considered an influential figure in global fashion is an acknowledgment of AFI’s efforts to establish Africa as a strong player in the industry, and it is also a testament to the incredible talent of the pan-African designers affiliated with the brand," she added.

Meanwhile, Booyzen said: “I am deeply humbled and grateful to be invited to join this exceptional circle of global fashion industry leaders. I truly regard this as the pinnacle of my personal and life-long dedication to carving a place for South Africa’s creative talent on the world stage."

Senegalese-born Italian social media personality, Khabane "Khaby" Lame, was also elected.