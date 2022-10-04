Mbalula: Work of recovering rail services is ongoing across SA

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that state entity Prasa was on track with the recovery and revitalisation of commuter rail corridors.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that commuters in Tshwane could expect to feel more relief as some train stations resumed services.

Mbalula made the assurance at the launching of the annual October Transport Month in Pretoria on Monday.

The minister also marked the resumption of services of the commuter rail corridor between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria.

The department expects to complete 10 corridors by December, following disruptions caused by vandalism to key infrastructure.

More than 200,000 commuters were left frustrated.

There are a handful of corridors already up and running, including the Pretoria and Pienaarspoort line.

Mbalula said that government was closely monitoring progress at Prasa.

"Our work of recovering rail services is ongoing in all the rail corridors in the country," Mbalula said.

Stations still undergoing some reconstruction include New Canada, Orlando, Kliptown and Chiawelo.

Meanwhile, the minister said that officials were set to return to KwaZulu-Natal to wrap up assessments of infrastructure following the deadly floods.

Key infrastructure, including roads and bridges, collapsed when the province was battered by torrential rains earlier this year.

While the province continues to rebuild, some infrastructure is yet to be fixed.

Mbalula announced officials from the sector would be back in the province this week.

"We will visit KwaZulu-Natal to assess the progress in rehabilitating infrastructure that was destroyed by the floods. This will include road and rail infrastructure because people say we went to KwaZulu-Natal, we promised people things and we left them," the minister said.

He also warned motorists to take better care on the roads following the deadly Pongola crash, which claimed 20 lives in northern KwaZulu-Natal.