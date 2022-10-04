Mbalula: Govt to return to KZN to assess rebuilding efforts after April floods

Key infrastructure, including roads and bridges, collapsed when the province was battered by torrential rains earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said officials were set to return to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to wrap up assessments of infrastructure following the deadly floods.

While the province continues to rebuild, some infrastructure is yet to be fixed.

Speaking at the launch of the annual October Transport Month Campaign, Mbalula announced that officials from the sector would be back in the province this week.

“We will visit KwaZulu-Natal to assess the progress on rehabilitating infrastructure that was destroyed by the floods. This will include rail and road infrastructure because people say we went to KwaZulu-Natal to make promises to people and we left them.”

Meanwhile, Mbalula warned motorists to take better care on the roads following the deadly Pongola crash, which claimed 20 lives in northern KZN.

