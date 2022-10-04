Mantashe: High refined fuel prices force govt to release strategic stock
Speaking at the official opening of the Africa Oil Week in Cape Town on Tuesday, Mantashe said this made it harder to bring investment in oil and gas.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral, Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said the rise in refined fuel prices has forced the government to release its strategic stock, forgoing revenue of approximately R13 billion.
The energy minister was addressing the oil conference for the second day, where he touched on the rising fuel costs caused by the conflict in Ukraine.
The Just Energy Transition must include support & use of gas, renewable energy & other energy sources, while at the same time scaling down our countrys previous over-reliance on coal. Intra-Africa trade is of absolute necessity. #AfricaOilWeek pic.twitter.com/Djbe0JKwJaGwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) October 4, 2022
He said this proved to be detrimental to developing economies with high energy costs, increasing food prices and ever-rising interest rates.
The minister said South Africa, like other countries, saw the cost of refined products reaching record levels which necessitated the government releases its strategic stock, thus missing out on revenue in the order of about R13 billion.
“That is the fuel that we have sold to cushion the end consumer from the cost of rocketing fuel prices,” he said.
Mantashe also said attempts by European Union to move away from Russian gas imports were an opportunity for Africa’s oil and gas to earn her income through exports into Europe.