Mantashe: High refined fuel prices force govt to release strategic stock

Speaking at the official opening of the Africa Oil Week in Cape Town on Tuesday, Mantashe said this made it harder to bring investment in oil and gas.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral, Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said the rise in refined fuel prices has forced the government to release its strategic stock, forgoing revenue of approximately R13 billion.

The energy minister was addressing the oil conference for the second day, where he touched on the rising fuel costs caused by the conflict in Ukraine.