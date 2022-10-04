MALAIKA MAHLATSI: Coalitions made on 'anything but the ANC' are doomed to fail

OPINION

Over the past few weeks, we have been spectators to the dramatic collapse of the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty government in the City of Johannesburg, the nerve-centre of the South African economy. The collapse began with the ousting of the DA's Vasco da Gama, the former speaker who was removed in a vote of no confidence in August. He was replaced by Congress of the People member Colleen Makhubela. Just a few weeks later, Mpho Phalatse, the former mayor, was also removed in a vote of no confidence. The election of the African National Congress (ANC) regional chairperson in Johannesburg, Dada Morero, as mayor brought to an end a DA-led coalition government that lasted only 10 months.

The implosion of the coalition was facilitated not only by the ANC, which had brought forward both motions, but by some of the DA's coalition partners. In both da Gama and Phalatse’s cases, members of their coalition either voted in support of their removal or abstained. The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), which joined the DA-led coalition earlier this year, supported the election of Makhubele. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), on the other hand, abstained in the motion for Phalatse’s removal.

Following both incidents, some parties that form the coalition held press conferences. Most notable was the press conference held by ActionSA, during which it lambasted the DA and predicted that the same fate would befall DA-led coalition governments in the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Tshwane. The minority governments in both metros are hanging by a thin thread as they rely on the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which has since voted with the ANC in other metros including Nelson Mandela Bay, where the ANC-led coalition was recently ousted. The common denominator in the statements of the DA’s coalition partners is that the party has demonstrated arrogance in how it relates with its partners.

The implosion of the DA-led coalition government in the City of Johannesburg is an illustration of the pitfalls of establishing alliances that are based on a faulty strategy. The strategy that has been employed by the minority parties forming coalitions across the country can best be described as "anything but the ANC" – a strategy that is rooted in the faulty belief that unity can be established on the basis of the rejection of the ANC.

This strategy has some theoretical basis. In theory, every political party is contesting state power, and because in the previous dominant party-political system the ANC held this power, all parties were effectively contesting the ANC. The ANC’s own failures are the foundation on which such contestation is built. But despite its failures, the ANC continues to enjoy significant support from the electorate. While the party has lost its majority in many municipalities, it maintains the majority vote. In all the metros in Gauteng, the ANC obtained the largest share of the vote, albeit not enough to form a majority government. It thus stands to reason that in the quest to weaken the party’s hold on power, opposition parties would come together to remove it.

This sounds easy in theory, but in reality, coalition governments are far more complex. I had the privilege of working in the office of the former executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Mzwandile Masina, under an ANC-led coalition government. The said coalition is still celebrated as the most stable to have emerged from the 2016 local government elections, where half of the country’s metros were governed through coalitions. Ekurhuleni was the only coalition governed metro where the administration served its full term of office. This was not simply the product of Masina’s strong leadership – it was also the very foundation on which the coalition was built: solid principles that were shared by all partners – principles rooted in a pro-poor ideological approach to policy and administrative trajectory. This approach was embedded in the manifestos of all parties in the coalition. They had not only had the same vision for the metro, but they also had the same understanding of what the nature of the contradictions that confront South African society is. This is not an arbitrary issue.

In his book titled Future Reality of Coalitions in South Africa, Masina argues that coalitions must be established on the basis of similar ideological posture. He contends that a socialist party cannot go into a coalition with a neo-liberal one, nor a liberal party with an Africanist or Black Consciousness one. He contends that these ideological differences would inevitably cause conflict.

Masina’s argument was illustrated in the City of Johannesburg as far back as January this year when Al-Jama-ah left the DA-led coalition ideological due to differences involving Israel. Al-Jama-ah is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and accused the DA of supporting Israel, an apartheid state that continues to occupy and claim Palestinian territories in the Middle East. A month later, the DA-led coalition in the City of Tshwane was also shaken when ActionSA threatened to reject the multi-party drafted adjustment budget on the basis of the reduction of resources allocated to informal settlements. This was not an accounting issue, it was an ideological difference between an ActionSA that has a “South African locals first” approach to politics (an approach that often borders on South African exceptionalism and xenophobia), and a DA that believes in the prioritisation of rate-paying residents above all others.

The DA is committed to differential treatment based on class and race – something that often rears its ugly head and puts it at odds with its own coalition partners. This is the reason why DA-led coalitions will continue to collapse. Strong and resilient coalitions need a glue much stronger than “anything but the ANC” to survive. Anything less is simply setting parameters for implosion.

Mahlatsi is a Research Fellow at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg