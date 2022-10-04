Let facts and figures dictate how we turn Eskom around - new board chair Makwana

Eskom's new board chair, Mpho Makwana, said that their first order of business was to look at the morale of staff at the utility and not simply to sit at Megawatt Park and manage from there.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's new board chair, Mpho Makwana, said that their first order of business was to look at the morale of staff at the utility and not simply to sit at Megawatt Park and manage from there.

A new board's been announced to try and find a solution for Eskom, which is battling to end rolling power cuts.

Makwana said that the board now needed to visit the country's various power stations and staff.

"And then set performance agreements with everybody and then based on those new performance agreements objectively run our own processes -who gets to be retained or not retained based on delivered performance."

Makwana said that they would do their best to stop electricity outages.

"My appeal to the people of South Africa is... I know it's painful, I also get load shedding in my own home, I'm not immune from this, but let's let facts and figures dictate how we turn the place around."

Makwana also said that independent power producers (IPPs) were essential but there needed to be a system to ensure that they were all regulated.

IPPs are being seen as a way to introduce much-needed power.

Makwana said that hybrid models were seen around the world, but there needed to be a plan.

"You can't have Eskom generation and competing with them for revenue on the transmission line, so separation checks and balances suggest that you do need an independent transmission company where everybody buys space on the line to transmit power and therefore compete fairly."

But he said that the first order of business would be to visit the individual power stations to make sure that the situation was properly assessed.

"The first load shedding in 2008 taught us that you've got to physically have management go down to see the stockpiles, to see all they need to see on the ground, so from where I sit on the board, we're going to have to, as part of our induction, be sure that we engage our power station managers and their teams," Makwana said.