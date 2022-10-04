Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter Hoodie' sets the cat among the pigeons
On Monday, a picture of US rapper Kanye West wearing a hoodie reading "White Lives Matter" surfaced on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - Ye has, once again, made himself the subject of widespread criticism on racial lines.
In the image, he is seen wearing the hoodie at the 9th season of the Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week.
The rapper has previously struck the nerves of the black community.
In 2018, he went as far as saying slavery was a choice attracting backlash from various quarters of the global black community.
Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie
Following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in February 2012 who shot dead African-American teen Trayvon Martin 17 months earlier, the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum on 1 July.
The hashtag #BlackLivesMatter went on to trend on social media in the same month.
In response to Ye's 'White Lives Matter' hoodie, many people reacted, including Jaden Smith, who left the Yeezy show.
Jaden Smiths reaction to Kanye Wests White Lives Matter shirt
Kanye West decision to wear a White Lives Matter shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of yall will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why