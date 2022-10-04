Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter Hoodie' sets the cat among the pigeons

On Monday, a picture of US rapper Kanye West wearing a hoodie reading "White Lives Matter" surfaced on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - Ye has, once again, made himself the subject of widespread criticism on racial lines.

In the image, he is seen wearing the hoodie at the 9th season of the Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper has previously struck the nerves of the black community.

In 2018, he went as far as saying slavery was a choice attracting backlash from various quarters of the global black community.