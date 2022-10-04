JSC to interview five more candidates for vacant SCA spots

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will on Tuesday continue interviewing candidates for appointment as judges of the country’s various superior courts.

The JSC kicked off its October interviews on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is chairing this round of interviews, which will see a total of 42 candidates interviewed for 20 positions around the country.

On Monday, six candidates were interviewed for five vacancies at the Supreme Court Appeal (SCA).

On Tuesday morning, five more will also be interviewed.

And then on Tuesday afternoon, the commission will interview a single candidate for the position of Judge President of the Competition Appeal Court.

Gauteng High Court Judge Sulet Potterill, who in 2020 ordered the Department of Basic Education to reinstate the national school nutrition programme after it was suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off today’s proceedings.

She’ll be followed by Eastern Cape High Court Judge John Smith and Gauteng High Court Judge Bashier Vally, who found himself on the receiving end of a slurry of attacks after he ordered then-president Jacob Zuma to provide reasons for a Cabinet reshuffle in 2017.

Then after tea, Gauteng High Court Judge Sharise Weiner is up.

And the final candidate up for a post on the SCA bench is Gauteng High Court Judge Keaogile Matojane.

And Gauteng High Court Judge Norman Manoim will wrap the day’s proceedings up when he interviews for the position of Judge President of the Competition Appeal Court.