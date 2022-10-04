JSC recommends 5 candidates for appointment to Supreme Court of Appeal

But their appointments still must be confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended five candidates for appointment to the bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa.

The JSC was interviewing candidates for various vacancies in the country’s superior courts.

The process kicked off on Monday, with candidates for openings at the SCA the first to take the hot seat.

As soon as their interviews wrapped in the afternoon, the JSC announced its picks.

Eleven candidates were interviewed for five positions on the bench during the second round of JSC interviews.

Six took the hot seat on Monday while five showed up on Tuesday.

The candidates that the JSC has recommended include Judges Glenn Goosen, Daisy Molefe, Pieter Meyer, Sharise Weiner and Keaogile Matojane.

Those who didn’t make the cut include Judges Anna Kgoele, Piet Koen, Mandela Makaula, Sulet Potterill, John Smith and Bashier Vally.

The interviews were a far more stayed affair than previous iterations, but candidates still faced some tough questions from the panel.

Makaula was particularly grilled over the Sigcau judgment, which he authored during an acting stint at the SCA recently.

Criticisms of his writing ability were raised, which Makaula said “pained him” to hear.