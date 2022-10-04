Joburg's water shortages affect Helen Joseph & Rahima Moosa hospitals

Earlier on Tuesday, Johannesburg water issued a notice urging residents to lower their water usage warning that the network is under strain because of high demand.

JOHANNESBURG - At least two Johannesburg hospitals have been affected by the water shortages the city’s currently experiencing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Johannesburg Water issued a notice urging residents to lower their water usage warning that the network is under strain because of high demand.

It added that as a result, the water levels at the city’s reservoirs and towers have dropped significantly.

The Gauteng Health Department said both Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital were impacted.

ALSO READ:

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “Due to constraints in the Johannesburg Water's network, the two facilities are experiencing low water pressure, with some sections within affected more than others. Both Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph facilities have boreholes. Unfortunately, this is not sufficient to keep up with the water demands at each facility.”

Modiba said while Johannesburg Water was supplying water through mobile tankers and has isolated two towers to ensure supply to the facilities, the challenges are still persisted.

But he said the hospitals are still operational: “The water supply challenge, of course, has put a strain on health care workers at the facilities, they are under pressure as we try to mitigate against the current situation. Therefore, the department would like to appeal to communities to bear with us and understand we are doing everything possible to ensure we continue rendering services in the two hospitals. But to also heed the call that has been made to the public to use water sparingly.”